Middlesbrough have received a huge Michael Carrick boost as Graham Potter is open to taking the West Ham United job, which the former Manchester United midfielder had been linked with, if it becomes available.

TalkSPORT's Alex Crook has said that the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager would be willing to become the boss of the Hammers if Julien Lopetegui were to be sacked.

West Ham's huge summer spending has not been followed up by results on the pitch. After beating Newcastle United at St James' Park, they conceded eight goals in two games against Arsenal and Leicester City, putting the Spanish boss under even more pressure. They play tonight (Monday, 9th December) against Lopetegui's old side, Wolves.

The Premier League links will have, understandably, made Middlesbrough supporters a bit worried. They are currently in the play-offs, and will feel they have a decent chance of winning promotion with Carrick at the helm.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 09/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 19 16 39 2 Leeds United 19 20 38 3 Burnley 19 17 37 4 Sunderland 19 14 36 5 Middlesbrough 19 11 31 6 Blackburn Rovers 19 5 31

This latest update will be sure to calm some nerves.

Middlesbrough receive Michael Carrick, West Ham boost

Potter is open to taking the West Ham job until the end of the season, initially, should it become available; news which will provide some relief to those at the Riverside following their boss' links to the post.

Carrick was mentioned as a potential replacement option for the former Real Madrid and Spanish national team manager by The Mirror. However, there have also been conflicting reports which didn't include him on the Hammers' list.

The noise from the Boro camp has been pretty firm. They have been confident about their chances of keeping Carrick amid this managerial storm, and that will only be reaffirmed by talkSPORT's latest story.

Other names to be linked with the position include David Moyes, who Lopetegui replaced in the summer, former Juventus chief Max Allegri and Sergio Conceicao of Porto.

Middlesbrough's best chance of winning promotion is with Michael Carrick

If you're Boro, and specifically the club's head of football, Kieran Scott, you are doing everything in your power to keep Carrick in the northeast for as long as possible.

For one, you've allowed him to spend a lot of money building the team that he wants, so you can't let him go easily. He does have a very good squad to work with, but he's also proven himself to be a very good developer of players as well. Look at how much better Chuba Akpom was, the improvement of Emmanuel Latte Lath and others.

He gives Boro as good a shot as anyone of returning to the Premier League. Losing him would severely dent their chances.