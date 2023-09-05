Highlights Matt Clarke is back training with Middlesbrough's first-team after a challenging year of injury, which is a positive sign for his potential return to the pitch.

Matt Clarke is back training with Middlesbrough’s first-team as he looks to get back out on the pitch after a tough year with injury.

Matt Clarke endures tough start to life at Middlesbrough

The defender was brought to the club in August last year, and his arrival was seen as a real coup for the Teesside outfit.

The left-footed centre-back, who was contracted to Brighton, has shone at this level in the past out on loan with Derby and West Brom. Therefore, there was an expectation that he could become a key player for Boro.

However, Clarke was restricted to just six appearances in the league last season, and he hasn’t played since October 1, 2022, due to an issue with the nerves in his back which affected the mobility of the 26-year-old.

Due to the nature of the setback, Boro have been managing the injury carefully, so they have been reluctant to put a definitive time frame on when Clarke would return.

Matt Clarke back training with Middlesbrough

But, in a positive update, the club shared footage of first-team training, which included Clarke with the rest of the group.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he is going to be available for selection straight away, but he is clearly closing in on a return, even if he is likely to play for the U23s before he is back in Michael Carrick’s plans.

How big a boost is this for Middlesbrough?

All the fans will recognise that there has to be real patience with Clarke, due to the length of time he has been out, along with the nature of the injury.

Having said that, if he can rediscover the form he had shown over the years, then this could be a huge boost, and it’s the sort of news that the club needs after a tough start to the season.

As mentioned, Clarke has proven himself as a top player in the Championship, and he would add a lot to Carrick’s XI with his ability to play out from the back as well as his defensive strength.

So, if he can get up to speed quickly, it would be fantastic news for the boss, who will be well aware of how much Clarke can contribute.

What next for Middlesbrough?

After reaching the play-offs last season, many expected Boro to be in the mix for automatic promotion this season, but they sit bottom of the table after five games after picking up just one point.

It was always going to be a difficult time for Carrick, as he has lost so many key players from last season, so the new recruits were going to need time to bed in, even if he had expected more from the start.

So, the international break has come at the right time, and the boss will welcome the chance to work with the majority of the squad on a daily basis.

Boro are back in action after the break with a game at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers on September 16.