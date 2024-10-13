Middlesbrough won a big transfer chase for Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink in the summer of 2004.

According to a report from the BBC, Fulham, Celtic and Rangers were also interested in signing the Chelsea striker.

However, he ultimately made the switch to the Riverside as a free agent following the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Hasselbaink had been a prominent figure for the Blues in his four seasons there, scoring 69 league goals in that time, so his signing was a real coup for Steve McClaren (all stats from Fbref).

The Dutchman had built a career as a prolific forward in England, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands prior to his move to Middlesbrough.

Even at 32, he was still an exciting player to add to the squad on a two-year contract.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2004-05 36 13 (7) 2005-06 22 (12) 9 (2)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Middlesbrough stint

Boro enjoyed two great years with Hasselbaink in the squad, with the Netherlands international immediately showing his class on his debut for the club.

He contributed a goal and an assist in their 2-2 draw with rivals Newcastle United on the opening day of the 2004/05 season.

The striker scored a total of 16 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Blackburn Rovers in a 4-0 win in October.

Hasselbaink also played a role in the team reaching the Last 16 of the UEFA Cup, scoring three times in their European campaign.

He scored against Banik Ostrava and in both legs of their Round of 32 tie with Austrian side Grazer AK.

Middlesbrough ultimately finished seventh in the table that season, earning qualification for the next year’s UEFA Cup as well.

After just one season of his two-year deal, Boro could see the massive benefit of winning the race to Hasselbaink’s signature ahead of Celtic, Rangers or Fulham.

While his second campaign at the Riverside wasn’t as successful on an individual basis, the team went from strength to strength as a whole.

Hasselbaink’s role in Middlesbrough’s magical cup run

Hasselbaink’s second Premier League campaign with Boro saw him play just 22 times, including only 12 starts, scoring nine times.

It wasn’t quite the hit as his first term with the club in the league, but in their three cup competitions he proved a very important asset.

Boro reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, with the Dutchman scoring in their third round 1-0 win over Everton.

In the FA Cup, he bagged four in their run to the semi-finals, including scoring the winner in their 1-0 win over Coventry City in the fourth round, as well as in their 4-2 victory against Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals.

More importantly, Middlesbrough earned their way to the final of the UEFA Cup, their first ever European football in their history.

McClaren’s side reached the final with knockout wins against Stuttgart, Roma, Basel and Steaua Bucharest.

Hasselbaink contributed four goals, scoring against Grasshopper in the group stages, as well as in the Round of 32, the Last 16 and the quarter-finals.

While the Teesside outfit ultimately lost the final to Sevilla, supporters still remember that European journey incredibly fondly.

And winning the race to Hasselbaink’s signature proved a key part of a very memorable two-year stint for the club.