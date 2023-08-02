Highlights Middlesbrough are considering a bid for Sunderland's Ross Stewart to test their local rivals' resolve, according to Football Insider.

Sunderland may sell Stewart to avoid losing him for free next season, as contract talks have stalled.

The Scot is not expected back fit until late September, which could prove an obstacle to any deal.

Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart as they look to test their local rivals' resolve, according to Football Insider.

The future of Stewart, who has scored 37 goals in 68 games for the Black Cats over the past two seasons, has been a major talking point throughout the summer window.

Ross Stewart latest

Alongside Boro, Southampton, Stoke City, and Rangers have all been linked with a move for the towering forward in the current window - though recent reports suggest that the Saints have cooled their interest.

It seems the Teessiders are preparing themselves for action with Football Insider now reporting that they're considering a bid to test their Sunderland's resolve.

The report claims that with no progress being made in contract talks and the Scot out of contract at the end of the season, the Black Cats could look to cash in as they do not want to lose him for nothing next summer.

When is Ross Stewart out of contract at Sunderland?

Sunderland triggered the one-year option in Stewart's deal earlier this year, which keeps him under contract at the Stadium of Light until next summer.

The Wearsiders have been keen to tie him down for some time and as revealed by Football League World late last year, offered him terms that would have made him the best-paid player at the club.

But it is said that Stewart has rejected multiple contract offers from Sunderland, which have fallen below his expectations - news that will have put the likes of Boro on alert.

Stewart is still recovering from the achilles injury that ended his season back in February and Tony Mowbray revealed recently that the Scot himself is aiming to be back toward the end of September.

There have been some suggestions that any of the clubs interested in the 27-year-old will be hesitant to make an offer until he is back to full fitness.

Michael Carrick on Middlesbrough striker search

Boro are on the lookout for a new striker after Unai Emery revealed that Cameron Archer, who starred on loan at the Riverside last term, was set to stay at Aston Villa for the 2023/24 campaign.

But Carrick indicated recently that though he knew the squad needed improvement in certain areas, he was not worried about his striking options and admitted that patience could be needed.

He told the Northern Echo: "I’m not worried (about the striker situation).

“We’re well aware of what work we need to do and how we need to improve the squad from our point of view. I’m not worried about it. We’ve got a good squad and some real talent within the group.

“As I’ve said, we’re looking to add to it and we’re looking to balance the group off. That’s just normal. Of course, we want everything done yesterday, that’s just how it is. But we’re patient enough to get the right things when they appear.”