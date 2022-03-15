Middlesbrough react as Chelsea release club statement

Middlesbrough have released a statement via their official club website in which they call Chelsea’s efforts to play their FA Cup game away from fans as ‘bizarre.’

The two sides are set to meet up in what should be an interesting cup tie at the weekend, with the Blues flying high at the top of the Premier League and Chris Wilder’s side performing similarly well in the Championship this campaign.

However, with Chelsea having been sanctioned, they have now asked if the game could be played without any fans in attendance – and the second tier outfit have responded by claiming they will ‘resist Chelsea’s actions’ and do not want to take the chance for fans to attend away from the game.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Middlesbrough one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 8 1. Jamal Blackman Barnsley Huddersfield Town Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

Thomas Tuchel’s club played their last league game in front of fans against Newcastle but have today asked if it would be possible to have no fans in attendance for this fixture at the weekend against Boro.

It’s well-known that the club are unable to sell tickets and therefore might struggle as the season continues with fan attendance. However, the Championship side have now opposed this request and look likely to contest this – and will be hopeful that all fans are able to attend based on their stance.

Boro have slipped out of the play-off places in recent weeks but still remain in with a chance of a top six berth. With a break in Championship fixtures, they’ll be looking forward to a chance to test themselves against strong opposition in the cup this weekend – and will be hoping to have their fans in attendance to, much to the behest of Chelsea.

The club said: “We are aware of Chelsea’s request to have Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.”

The Verdict

They’ll have to find a quick resolution ahead of the clash, with the game set to take place this weekend.

One side want no fans to attend and the other want the fixture to be played as normal. Either way, one team is bound to come out feeling unhappy based on the outcome (although the Chelsea Supporters Trust have themselves asked the Blues not to go ahead with this ‘behind closed doors’ plan for the tie).

It would be a shame for Middlesbrough fans to miss the chance to go and see their side face off against Premier League opponents, even if there is a chance that they could still end up playing the team next year based on whether they are promoted.

At the end of the day though, the decision will likely come down to the FA and we can expect a decision soon so that the game can be decided in advance of it being played.