Middlesbrough reach important player agreements ahead of season resumption

Five Middlesbrough players have reportedly agreed to sign short-term deals until the end of the 2019/20 season according to Football Insider.

George Friend, Adam Clayton, Marvin Johnson, Jonny Howson and Rudy Gestede have all agreed to extend their deals until July 31st.

Their original contracts were due to expire at the end of June, but recent off-the-field events have delayed the restart of this year’s campaign.

However, one player that hasn’t agreed to extend his stay with the club is Daniel Ayala, who is set to leave the club when his deal expires in the near future.

Middlesbrough have struggled throughout this season, and Jonathan Woodgate’s side are currently sat 19th in the second tier standings with nine matches remaining.

Boro have struggled for consistency for much of this season, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form to pull away from the relegation zone.

Woodgate’s men are set to get their season back under way this weekend, when they prepare to take on play-off chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tough test.

The Verdict:

This is a positive update on the whole.

Middlesbrough are going to need as many experienced players as possible to play their part in their bid to survive in the Championship this season.

It’s a blow to hear that Ayala isn’t willing to extend his contract with Boro though, as he’s been a key player for them over the years.

The worst part of that situation is that Middlesbrough are losing the Spaniard for free, when they could have cashed-in on him during the January transfer window.