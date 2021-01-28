Middlesbrough reach agreement with Championship rivals over transfer for 26-y/o

Middlesbrough look set to complete the signing of Darnell Fisher, after they agreed a fee of £300,000 for the full-back.

The 26-year-old has regularly featured for North End over the past few years, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, there are doubts over his long-term future as no new offer had been put forward to the player.

And, it appears that Boro are set to capitalise on that, as Football Insider have confirmed Neil Warnock’s side have finalised a deal with Preston for the defender.

Now, the Teesside outfit will discuss terms with Fisher, and a medical will take place if they can agree personal terms ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline.

This continues what has been a very busy window for Alex Neil, with his Preston side set for a major revamp.

Fisher is one of several senior players who are out of contract at Deepdale, with Ben Pearson and Ben Davies expected to leave the club, whilst there are doubts over Daniel Johnson’s future as well, as he enters the final months of his deal.

Meanwhile, this solves a problem for Middlesbrough, who had been keen on bringing in a right-back before the deadline.

The two clubs are separated by just three points as they both chase a play-off place this season.

The verdict

This would be a superb bit of business for Boro, as they need competition for Anfernee Dijksteel and Fisher fits the bill at a bargain price.

He is proven at this level, he is ready to make an impact and he should be able to slot in immediately as the side push for promotion.

For Preston, they have let so many senior figures run their contract down, which is why this has been a very eventful month for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.