Ray Parlour has weighed in on former club Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Parlour has shared his thoughts on the futures of Michael Carrick and some of his star performers.

Three wins in their last four games has Boro well-placed in the race for the play-offs – sitting sixth in the table after 17 games.

As is always the way in the EFL, success brings attention from elsewhere and the Teessiders are likely to be no different ahead of the winter window.

Too soon for Michael Carrick to move to Premier League as West Ham move touted

Carrick has been touted as a potential candidate to replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United after the Spaniard's poor start.

But Parlour believes it's a little too soon to talk of a top-flight move for the former Manchester United midfielder.

He said: "I still think Michael Carrick needs to continue to impress in the Championship before he can be considered for a Premier League job.

"There have been ups and downs over the past few seasons, but Carrick seems to have a team that can compete in the top six of the Championship this season.

"I think he has unfinished business this season and will want to aim to get Boro promoted. But if he continues to impress then a Premier League job could come his way soon."

Middlesbrough will relish £2.5m Aston Villa deal for Finn Azaz

Finn Azaz has been a central figure for Boro this term. The attacking midfielder leads the team in goal contributions with five goals and seven assists – well on his way to his most productive season in a red shirt.

It reportedly cost the Riverside outfit around £2.5 million to sign him from Aston Villa in January 2023.

"Absolutely," Parlour replied when asked if Boro will feel like they did well to get a player of Azaz's talent for that fee. "It is all about consistency, though. It’s ok doing it for a short period, but as we know, the Championship is tough, with so many games.

"Azaz has to continue his good form and with plenty of points available over the next few weeks, they must continue to pick up wins to cement a top six position and make a gap between them and those challenging. It was a good signing indeed from Villa and that is what Boro need to do more of if they are going to challenge for promotion."

Big fee needed for Middlesbrough to sell West Ham target Emmanuel Latte Lath

Azaz's hot form has helped Emmanuel Latte Lath hit a purple patch in front of goal.

The Boro striker has faced competition from summer signing Tommy Conway and endured a slow start to the season but is now the Teessiders' top scorer with seven after scoring five times in the last three games.

Latte Lath was the subject of a reported £20m offer from Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window while West Ham have been linked ahead of January but Parlour believes it will take a big offer to tempt Kieran Scott to cash in.

"It would have to be significant," he said. "But I do think Boro would not want to sell at any price. With Boro looking good for a play-off challenge this season, they must hold onto their best and influential players and Latte Lath is one of them for sure.

"He can definitely fire Boro to a big second half of the season and no way would they want to lose him. It’s taken time for Boro to gain good form and now they have a big chance to challenge for promotion."

Middlesbrough should keep Isaiah Jones beyond January

One player that hasn't been at the races in the opening months of the 2024/25 campaign is lightning-quick wideman Isaiah Jones.

The 25-year-old has bagged 13 goals and 19 assists across the past three seasons, as either a wing-back or a winger, but has struggled for form this term and found himself down the pecking order as a result.

Even so, Parlour has urged Carrick and Scott to keep Jones at the club beyond the January transfer window.

He said: "For me, you need strength in depth and I would not want to lose players in January and only strengthen if possible.

"The second half of the season is so important to have everyone fit and Carrick will believe that he can get his team in a good position in May ready to challenge for promotion.

"Although Jones may have moved down the pecking order, he can be fresh coming into the Christmas period and into 2025 so he could be key to Boro."