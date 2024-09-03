Ray Parlour believes that Middlesbrough could live to regret missing out on signing Ryan Giles and letting Paddy McNair leave the club this summer.

McNair departed on a free transfer after six years at the Riverside Stadium, and the Northern Irish international agreed a deal with MLS side San Diego FC, but is currently on loan with Boro's Championship rivals, West Brom.

Meanwhile, Giles has signed a permanent deal with Hull City this summer after spending last season on loan with the Tigers, but Boro were reportedly keen to sign the 24-year-old who impressed on loan with Michael Carrick's side during the 2022/23 season.

Giles helped Boro reach the play-offs in 2023, becoming a key player in Carrick's side, but despite well-documented interest in him both last summer and this summer, they were unable to bring him to the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis, something that Parlour believes they could live to regret.

Ray Parlour issues Middlesbrough transfer warning

Former England international Parlour spent three years at Middlesbrough between 2004 and 2007, and he believes that their failure to sign Giles on a permanent basis, along with their decision to release McNair, could come to cost them later in the season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet Online Casino, when quizzed about Giles, Parlour said: "He’s a good player and for a team like Boro who want to challenge for the play-offs, he would have been ideal as they needed to keep improving as Burnley and other title challengers were also looking to add to their squad.

"The Championship is such a tough league and with quality players, you can push on and maintain a play-off push. So, missing out, it could harm them."

Meanwhile, McNair, who had made 219 appearances for Boro during his six-year spell at the club, was allowed to leave on a free transfer after struggling for regular playing time at the end of the 23/24 campaign, and Parlour believes that Carrick could miss his experience.

He said: "His experience is important, so Boro could miss this. With so many games in the Championship and when it comes to the final run in, experience is key in some instances, so knowing how to cope with the pressure is important."

Middlesbrough need to be more consistent after the international break

It's been a real mixed bag for Boro to start the season, and they'll need to be more consistent after the international break if they're to compete for promotion.

They've won two of their opening league games, both against Welsh opposition in Swansea City and Cardiff City, but have dropped points against newly-promoted sides Portsmouth and Derby County.

Carrick's side needed a late Tommy Conway penalty to nick a point at home to Pompey, while they lost 1-0 to the Rams, despite dominating possession and shots.

On their day, Boro are a great side capable of competing with the league's best, but they need to show it more often when their campaign resumes.

Middlesbrough 2024/25 August results Competition Result Date Championship Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea City 10/08/24 Carabao Cup Leeds United 0-3 Middlesbrough 14/08/2024 Championship Derby County 1-0 Middlesbrough 17/08/2024 Championship Middlesbrough 2-2 Portsmouth 24/08/2024 Carabao Cup Middlesbrough 0-5 Stoke City 27/08/2024 Championship Cardiff City 0-2 Middlesbrough 31/08/2024

Their cup form has been exactly the same, and a terrific 3-0 win away to Leeds United in the first round was followed up by a 5-0 home defeat to Stoke City in the next round.

This means it's hard to judge how good Boro actually are, and it will remain to be seen if their decision to release McNair, and missing out on Giles, will come back to haunt them.

Carrick will be hoping that Parlour's words don't ring true come the end of the season, and September is shaping up to be a big month with some important fixtures.