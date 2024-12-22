This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have made a promising start to the 2024-25 Championship season, and with Michael Carrick’s side performing as well as they have been doing, the Teessiders have earned their place in the conversation for a play-off position come May 2025.

The 43-year-old has built a strong team, with a number of exciting young players at its core.

After missing out on a top six finish last year, Middlesbrough will be keen to get back in the mix for promotion to the Premier League next year.

Rav van den Berg identified as Middlesbrough's premier young talent

When asked who is the most exciting young player in the current squad, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson selected Rav van den Berg ahead of anyone else.

He believes the centre-back, who signed last summer from PEC Zwolle in his native Netherlands, has all the tools to make it at a top Premier League club in the future.

“The most exciting young talent who is actually a Middlesbrough player is Rav van den Berg,” Hudson told Football League World.

“He’s 20-years-old, and he’s an exceptional centre-back already.

“He’s a very consistent performer, and his playing style, he’s a ready-made top ball-playing centre-back.

Rav van den Berg's selected Championship Stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 18th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.37 Interceptions 1.28 Blocks 0.78 Clearances 3.49 Aerials won 2.02

“I’ve never seen a player, when I watch him, who wants the ball so much, who is so comfortable with it, he always knows what he’s doing, he’s got a bit of skill as well, he’s tall, and he also loves to defend.

“He has everything he needs to become one of the top, top players in the Premier League.

“I think the only concern I would have is his injury history.

“But, for the most part he’s got everything he needs, he’s got the skills, all the strengths to be a top centre-back.

“He already plays like how a lot of clubs want their centre-backs to play, and he has the added bonus of being a really good defender as well.

“He’s excellent at slide-tackling, and I think that’s a big bonus for him.

“I think he can go and be a very, very good Premier League centre-back, probably a top 10 club would be interested in him should his development continue over the next year, and he can definitely play Premier League football to a good standard.”

Rav van den Berg is an exciting talent that Middlesbrough will do well to hold onto

Middlesbrough supporters are excited by what Van den Berg could become, especially given he is still only 20 years of age and has been performing to a high level in the Championship.

The defender has suffered injury issues during his time at Boro, but has performed well in Carrick’s side when available.

The Dutchman has proven to be one of the club’s best signings in the last number of years, and could go on to become a very valuable asset in the future.

He still has a contract with Boro until the summer of 2027, so there is also no immediate worry over his future at the Riverside, unless a major offer comes in January.