Middlesbrough will be targeting a promotion push in the second half of the season after they have found their stride following an indifferent start.

Consecutive 4-1 and 5-1 wins have displayed their ability to score, and Michael Carrick will be hopeful they can close the gap on the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland in the coming weeks.

Championship Table (as of 21/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23

However, if they continue to perform well, then they risk placing several of their players in the shop window come January.

One that is already linked to a move away from the Riverside is Rav van den Berg, who is reportedly being targeted by Crystal Palace. Having made 'regular checks' on the former PEC Zwolle defender, it is now believed the Eagles are preparing a new-year bid for the 20-year-old.

Currently out injured, the Dutchman has made 47 appearances for Boro since making the move in July 2023. Although he hasn’t consistently stood out for Carrick’s side, the 20-year-old has shown flashes of exceptional quality, and his age suggests there is significant room for development.

With that in mind, Football League World spoke to Carlton Palmer to get his take on what Boro should do if Palace arrive with an offer in January.

Carlton Palmer backs Boro to retain van den Berg

Speaking exclusively to the former England international, he was adamant that Boro should be looking to keep van den Berg and only entertain "ridiculous offers".

He said: "Middlesbrough are going along nicely. They didn't start the season particularly well, but Michael Carrick has been going about his business quietly, and they are just a point off the play-offs.

"According to reports, Middlesbrough won't want to sell the defender to Crystal Palace. Palace will be ready to test their resolve for the versatile defender, who can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back.

"It would be a good investment for Palace. He is already playing for the Netherlands Under-21s and is highly rated across Europe, so it would be an exciting opportunity for Van den Berg. However, it would pose a problem for Middlesbrough, given their intent to secure a play-off spot and push for promotion.

"Personally, I don't think Boro will entertain anything unless it is a ridiculous offer. I just can't see them cashing in at this time. He is only 20 years of age and is only going to get better, so his value will continue to rise."

Despite all this, Palmer admitted that, due to Crystal Palace's perilous position at the bottom of the Premier League, they may be willing to spend more money than expected. However, he issued strong advice to Carrick's side and believes they should hold tight to their Dutch defender in January.

Middlesbrough in a strong place to keep van den Berg

Having signed a four-year contract back in July 2023, van den Berg still has 30 months remaining on his deal. This puts Middlesbrough in a strong position come January as they will be able to hold him at an incredibly high value.

Additionally, his age means his valuation can often be inflated, as the Boro hierarchy will be looking at what the defender could become in the future.

For van den Berg, a move to Selhurst Park is attractive, with the recent success stories of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton all too clear. January hasn't stopped the Eagles before and if they see a sell-on value in the Dutch youth international, they will be willing to pay whatever Boro may demand.

This should see the Riverside hierarchy set an attractively high price and they may be able to cash in if Oliver Glasner's side arrive with an offer.