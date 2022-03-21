Middlesbrough may be out of the FA Cup but the final few months of the season could still bring them success!

The transformation under Chris Wilder has been hugely impressive and finishing in the play-offs certainly isn’t out of reach but there are plenty of sides with similar ambitions in the Championship this season.

Our quiz today focusses on Boro players of past and present, what we’re asking is: Where did these 20 start their careers?

Share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

Middlesbrough quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 1. Paddy McNair Man United Liverpool Everton Man City