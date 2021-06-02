Middlesbrough? QPR? Reading? Charlton? The potential paths for Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke is a player in high demand this summer by the sounds of things with a host of Championship clubs looking to sign him on a free and Charlton Athletic still looking to keep him at The Valley.

The striker is a powerful but technically astute presence in the final third and whilst he can hold the ball up well, his quality with it at his feet and the way he can link play up deserves lots of credit too.

According to Teamtalk, several sides are interested in him this summer so, that said, we’re taking a look at some of the paths he could head down…

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are looking for new forwards with both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher leaving the club.

Neil Warnock has said he wants to add attackers and Aneke is the sort of striker he loves.

A real physical presence that can play some neat football as well, you could see him really respond well to the sort of motivation Warnock gives his players.

Certainly, this is a route that is particularly feasible.

QPR

Queens Park Rangers are another side that is apparently interested and you could see Aneke being a hit there, too.

The Hoops are looking to add to their attack with it as yet unclear as to what is going to happen with Charlie Austin.

Rangers ended the season in fabulous form in the Sky Bet Championship and Aneke may fancy heading across the capital to help spearhead a play-off push alongside Lyndon Dykes.

Reading

Reading have some good attacking options already in the form of Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite – though there’s obviously a chance that both will court transfer interest themselves this summer.

That said, it remains to be seen if there is a spot for Aneke to come in but if he did arrive you could see his technical attributes complementing those that the current Royals’ forwards already have.

As with QPR, Reading will want a play-off push next season and will want to get in players that can help with that.

Stay at Charlton

Staying at Charlton is certainly a decent option for Aneke, too.

He has a contract offer on the table from the Addicks and knows that he is a leading light there where his best interests at heart.

Charlton have looked after him well when he’s not always been able to play every game and we’ve seen him put in some great performances during his time at the Addicks.

Will that be enough to ignore Championship interest? We shall see.