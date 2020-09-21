Middlesbrough, QPR and Brentford amongst Championship pursuit of EFL player

AFC Wimbledon starlet Nesta Guinness-Walker is attracting the interest of Championship clubs including Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Guinness-Walker, 21, made 23 appearances for Wimbledon in League One last season, scoring one goal and registering another assist.

The youngster has all the traits to be a real asset from the full-back role, with his attacking instincts a big plus.

As per TEAMtalk, there’s interest in him from the Championship, with Brentford and QPR interested alongside Northern duo, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

That Championship quartet have just a couple of weeks to wrap up any deal for the full-back, with Brentford’s situation an intriguing one to watch.

Rico Henry is currently their go-to left-back, but he’s on the radar of a few in the Premier League and may need replacing.

The 23-year-old, unlike a few of his other in-demand Brentford teammates, has been involved in Thomas Frank’s side at the early stage of this season.

The Bees beat Huddersfield 3-0 on Saturday afternoon to record their first victory of the season.

The Verdict

It was a hugely encouraging first season in the EFL for Guinness-Walker in 2019/20.

The full-back showed some great attributes and really settled in well with Wimbledon last year.

The traits he’s got could allow him to thrive in the Championship, particularly in an attack-minded side like Brentford.

Frank has really got Henry thriving in the left-back role and, if he’s to move on, there will be a hole in the side to fill.

It’s ‘very Brentford’ if they decide to pick up Guinness-Walker to replace him, but the Bees face some fierce Championship competition.

