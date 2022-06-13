Middlesbrough & QPR among clubs seeking transfer deal for Tottenham man

Middlesbrough, QPR, Swansea and Preston are all interested in Tottenham’s Troy Parrott, who will be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Spurs but he has understandably had to go out on loan to get regular football, with his latest spell in League One at MK Dons.

That turned out to be a success for the forward, as he scored nine goals and registered six assists to help the team to the play-offs, although they ultimately lost to Wycombe in the semi-final.

Football London have revealed that the next step in Parrott’s development will be to go to the second tier, and they claimed the four Championship clubs have already made it clear they are keen on doing a deal.

The youngster has enhanced his reputation over the international break, as he played a key role as Ireland beat Scotland 3-0 in Dublin over the weekend in the Nations League.

Parrott scored one and assisted one for Stephen Kenny’s side, and he is sure to feature as they take on Ukraine tomorrow.

The verdict

You can understand why there is plenty of interest in Parrott because he is a very talented player who has developed a lot over the past year.

Whilst his previous loan spells hadn’t gone to plan, he did well at MK Dons and his form with Ireland suggests he could be ready to handle the step up.

So, it’s now about Spurs identifying the right club for his development and whoever does land the attacker will be getting an exciting player who could thrive in the league next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.