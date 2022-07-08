“Middlesbrough” – Preston North End fan pundit identifies automatic promotion dark horses

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are not able to compete at the top end of the Championship financially, but they are hopeful that some shrewd moves in this transfer window can give them a chance of making an assault on the top six under Ryan Lowe.

The second tier promotion race is shaping up very nicely with the newly relegated clubs from the Premier League not expected to be as strong as they were last season.

The likes of Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Middlesbrough, who came close last season will be backing themselves to do so again, giving the division an open feel with the countdown on to the big kick-off on July 29th.

FLW’s Preston pundit Sam Weeden revealed who he believes is set for an impressive campaign in 2022/23.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “Middlesbrough.

“I think they’ve recruited exceptionally so far.

“The type of players they’ve brought in, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe, they’ve signed or are signing from Blackburn.

“Under Chris Wilder, they’ve got a really good manager already there, they’re a team that I’m looking at next year and thinking they could be really strong.

“I think the only thing they’re going to be lacking is that 20-goal per season striker, but they are being linked with Dwight Gayle and Adam Armstrong on loan deals, I think if they bring either of them in, to go with the strong team they’ve got so far, they’ll be a team to worry about for automatic promotion.

“Some people are expecting the likes of Burnley and Norwich, who have come down from the Premier League to make up the top two, but I think Middlesbrough have recruited exceptionally, they’ve got a manager who has an outstanding record in the Championship and I think their definitely a team who’ll surprise people and potentially sneak into the top two, they’re my dark horses for automatic promotion.”