Middlesbrough are looking to sell right-back Anfernee Dijksteel this summer, after being made 'surplus to requirements' at the Riverside Stadium, per The Northern Echo.

The 27-year-old has found starting opportunities ever more limited on Teesside in recent seasons, having failed to ever make a big enough impression on head coach Michael Carrick.

That isn't to say he's never made an impression on a Boro boss, as the Suriname international was one of Neil Warnock's key players for the fairly brief period of time that he was in the Middlesbrough dugout.

In truth, it was probably the period between 2020-2021 when Warnock was in charge that saw the Amsterdam-born right-back enjoy his most fruitful spell in a Middlesbrough shirt, but since then, he's slipped ever further into the shadows.

Now the club appear ready to cut ties with Dijksteel in the coming weeks, and bring to an end his five-year stay in the North East.

Middlesbrough set to sell Anfernee Dijksteel

According to a report in The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough are hoping to sell Dijksteel this summer, with Luke Ayling's arrival proving to be a barrier to regular football for the Boro full-back.

The report outlines that Ayling is expected to resume his duties as Carrick's starting right-back next season, whilst Tommy Smith is expected to take on the backup role, after returning from missing almost all of last season through injury.

With Dijksteel entering the final 12 months of his Middlesbrough contract, Boro have taken the decision to sell the former Charlton Athletic man this summer, as the club clearly don't hold an interest in extending his time on Teesside beyond 2025.

Signed from Charlton back in 2019, Dijksteel's Middlesbrough career has been an up and down one, that has seen him go from being one of the first names on the team-sheet, to sitting on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Injuries have certainly not aided his quest to become Boro's starting right-back, but when available, Dijksteel has largely been a solid and reliable commodity, and for that reason, his signing should go down as a good one for the club overall.

A versatile right-sided defender, Dijksteel can play in his traditional right-back spot, or as a centre-back, and will be a quality addition for any bottom-half Championship club, or promotion-seeking League One side.

Anfernee Dijksteel doesn't meet Michael Carrick's requirements at Middlesbrough

Carrick wants attacking full-backs, that much is clear through his past signings of Ryan Giles, - a player Middlesbrough would like back this summer - Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura.

Whilst Dijksteel has shown some flashes of attacking ability, his production in that department is not nearly enough for what the Boro boss demands from his full-backs.

Dijksteel's Boro career stats (all comps), per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 131 0 4

So when Ayling produced a fairly remarkable assist return of eight in 19 for Boro last season, it was clear that Carrick had, perhaps unintentionally, found his attacking right-back for the immediate future.

Signing the former Leeds legend to a two-year permanent contract resigned Dijksteel to a backup role at best going forward, and that's before you factor in the long-awaited return of Smith from injury.

Smith is a player Carrick trusts, having been his starting right-back in the 2022/23 season, making 38 appearances in the Championship that season, which ended in play-off defeat.

Therefore, to avoid losing Dijksteel for nothing at all next summer, Middlesbrough appear ready to cash in on the right-back this summer to help boost their own transfer coffers, in a move that will likely suit both parties.

A good servant to Middlesbrough when fit and playing, Dijksteel should hold his head high, and welcome this news as a chance to play regular football once again, and could be a shrewd addition for many EFL clubs this summer.