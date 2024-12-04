This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ben Doak has been a breath of fresh air in the Championship this season, and Middlesbrough have enjoyed his incredible talents since he joined on loan from Liverpool in the summer.

The 19-year-old has scored once and registered five assists in his first 13 appearances in the league for Boro, setting up Tommy Conway twice on Saturday as Boro ran out 3-1 winners against Hull City at the Riverside Stadium.

Few can deny just how impressive the winger has been over the course of the last four months, and he has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous players in the division with his pace and dribbling qualities often bewitching to watch.

However, Middlesbrough's supporters will acknowledge that this move is only temporary, and they will return to life without the Scotland international at the end of the season. However, a new deal could potentially be reached.

Verdict made on any potential future Doak deal

In recent weeks, defenders have started to double up on the winger, but Hull failed to keep tight to Doak, allowing him to punish the Tigers twice.

It is this ability to be a constant threat that has got Boro fans raving about him, and Liverpool will be taking great notice of his performances so far. For Arne Slot, he may be looking to see how he can cope with the step-up next season, whether that is at Anfield, or elsewhere in the Premier League.

Football League World's Middlesbrough Fan Pundit, Phil Spencer, was asked if he believes the Championship side have a chance of bringing the 19-year-old back for the 2025/26 campaign.

He told FLW: "I think it's really difficult to see how Middlesbrough could keep hold of Ben Doak unless we are playing in the Premier League next season. He's been absolutely outstanding for the club since he came in and the quality that he's brought in on the right flank, for someone who's signed when he was 18 years of age, is just absolutely outstanding.

"He plays like someone who has been in the game for a number of years and someone who really just knows exactly how to get the best out of his performances and really causes problems for defenders.

"Now it does seem like he's someone who is likely to be able to stay at Middlesbrough for the duration of the season and the noise suggests that Liverpool won't be wanting to recall him in January, which is great news for Middlesbrough.

"But as far as Middlesbrough are concerned, I don’t think there’s any illusion as to what the situation is with Doak. He’s not a player who is likely to be joining on a permanent basis, I think he’s very, very highly rated at Liverpool. He's someone who really does have a very bright future at Anfield under Arne Slot and I think there's a real sort of acceptance there with Middlesbrough that it is a case of enjoying him while he is at the club."

Phil continued: "Of course, fans would love him to stay for much longer, but I do think it's a case that Middlesbrough would need to play in the Premier League next season if they were to get Doak back on another loan deal.

"I think he's far too good for the Championship, or he certainly will be far too good for the Championship next season. I think he's a player whose next step in his development will be to play in the Premier League, probably for a bottom half team most likely, to continue his upward trajectory to the Liverpool first team.

"I don't think it'll be an easy task to get into Liverpool's first team and so that's why there will be a few steps on the way to possibly doing so. But certainly, as far as Doak’s concerned, he will be hoping to play Premier League football next season and for Middlesbrough, if they are going to be able to keep him, they will need to be there as well.

"They will need to be in the Premier League and be able to offer him that platform to play in the top-flight and if they can't do that, then it's likely that someone else in the top-flight will be doing so. There will be a lot of clubs who are keeping an eye on him at the moment and for Middlesbrough it really is up to them to make sure that they're in a position to match his ambitions if they want to keep him beyond this season," he concluded.

Doak needs to keep his head down and continue to impress at Middlesbrough

The teenager has his entire career ahead of him still, and it is highly likely that if he continues on his current trajectory, he will no doubt reach the heights of the Premier League. But, he must remain focused and carry on learning while on loan.

Michael Carrick is one of the Championship's most promising managers and Doak will learn a lot from him this season, and he must not let the standards that he has set for himself slip.

Ben Doak Middlesbrough Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 13 (11) Minutes Played 930 Goals (Assists) 1 (5) xG 2.98 Shots (On Target) 19 (9) Dribbles Completed 27 Pass Accuracy 82% Touches (In Opposition Box) 549 (94) Recoveries 33 *Stats correct as of 04/12/2024

There will be points this year when the 19-year-old struggles, as is natural with any young players, and he has to show to not only his manager at Middlesbrough but also Slot that he will improve on those mistakes that he makes.

Doak's future is incredibly bright, and he is seemingly happy at the Riverside. Helping the club to promotion could allow him to return next season with Boro in the Premier League, because as Phil said, Liverpool will want to see him playing in the top-flight in 2025/26.