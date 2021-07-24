Middlesbrough pondering move for 24-year-old defender amid West Brom transfer interest

Kean Bryan has emerged as a transfer target for Middlesbrough this summer as he weighs up his options as a free agent, per Football Insider.

Boro have been knocked back in their attempts to sign Cardiff City’s Northern Ireland international Ciaron Brown, with Neil Warnock confirming the club’s interest due to being short of options on the left side of defence.

A deal for Brown may be hard to do after he became a starting option for the Bluebirds late last season, and it looks as though Bryan is being lined up as an alternative.

Despite signing for Sheffield United in 2018, Bryan only made his league debut for the Blades this past season in the Premier League, making 13 appearances between November 2020 and the end of the campaign.

Bryan was offered a new deal by United but he’s not accepted it and has decided to explore the market instead – he was linked with West Bromwich Albion but considering Valerien Ismael has added a similar centre-back in Matt Clarke to his squad already it may mean that they’re now not interested.

Bryan would fit the bill as a left-sided defender that Warnock is seemingly looking for and it remains to be seen as to whether Boro will firm up their initial interest with a contract offer for the former Manchester City man.

The Verdict

Considering Boro would have to pay a fee for Brown but only compensation for Bryan, it seems like it may be the better option in pursuing the latter.

It’s a surprise that Bryan hasn’t accepted Sheffield United’s fresh offer considering he would more-than likely have a big chance of starting next season due to Jack O’Connell’s latest setback, but Slavisa Jokanovic may not have been able to make any guarantees.

Despite naturally being a centre-back, Bryan could also play on the left side of a back four and potentially even stretch out to be a wing-back as he certainly has the pace for it, so you can see why Boro are showing a keen interest but they’ll now have to battle with the Blades for his signature.