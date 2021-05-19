Middlesbrough poised to win transfer race for in-demand 25-y/o

Middlesbrough are set to complete the signing of QPR’s Joe Lumley in the summer, with the keeper to join on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old started the campaign as the R’s number one, however he quickly lost his place and the fact his contract situation couldn’t be resolved meant he was not going to be in Mark Warburton’s plans. As a result, he had short loan spells with Gillingham and Doncaster earlier this season.

So, a move has seemed inevitable for some time, and it had been claimed that Millwall were ready to rival Boro for the stopper’s signature.

However, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed on Twitter that Neil Warnock is set to win the race to sign Lumley.

“Understand QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley is set to join Middlesbrough.”

That will be a major relief for the experienced boss, who is looking to reshape his squad this summer and a new keeper was a priority as Marcus Bettinelli returned to Fulham after an unconvincing loan spell.

Warnock could still look to bring in another keeper, with Jordan Archer’s short-term deal expiring this summer.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business for Boro as Lumley has proven himself to be a decent keeper at Championship level, so to get him in on a free makes sense.

Plus, the goalkeeping department has been a major issue for the side, so he could potentially fill that position for the years to come.

It’s set to be a very busy summer at the Riverside Stadium, and fans will hope this is one of many new additions that Warnock can finalise to improve the team.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.