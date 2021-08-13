Middlesbrough poised to seal deal for 23-y/o winger

Middlesbrough are expected to finalise a deal for winger Toyosi Olusanya next week.

The 23-year-old came through at AFC Wimbledon earlier in his career but he had to drop down to non-league level to get regular minutes in recent seasons.

Currently at Billericay Town, Olusanya’s form has been catching the eye of several league clubs, with reports claiming that Morecambe, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have all been keeping tabs on the player.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the wide man is going to be linking up with Neil Warnock’s Boro. They state that the Championship side have already begun negotiations with the club and the deal could be finalised as quickly as next week.

The experienced boss has made it clear that he wants to bring in reinforcements to help Boro’s promotion push this season, with more attacking options in the final third thought to be a priority.

The Teesside outfit began their campaign with a positive point at Fulham and they are back in action when they welcome Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium tomorrow.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing for Boro because Olusanya is a talented player who would be desperate to prove himself in the second tier if the opportunity comes up.

Of course, the step up to the Championship is massive, so there wouldn’t be a big expectancy on the winger initially, but he would be a low-risk move that could have huge benefits if it works out.

So, it’s a move that makes sense from that perspective, even if Boro still need some proven options before the deadline, but Warnock has shown in the past that he has an eye for a player and it will be interesting to see how this works out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.