Middlesbrough poised to finalise ambitious transfer move for 22-y/o midfielder

Middlesbrough’s deal for Martin Payero could be confirmed over the weekend as they wait for one final document from Banfield.

It’s no secret that the Argentinian midfielder is someone that Neil Warnock wants to sign, but it has been a complicated process in doing the deal.

However, with Argentina out of the Olympics, which Payero featured in, things are speeding up, with the 22-year-old having previously agreed terms and passed a medical ahead of the move.

With everything sorted with the player, Teesside Live have revealed that the final sticking point with Banfield should be sorted, which could see the transfer announced in the next 24-48 hours.

The update also explained that Payero has flown into the north east already following Argentina’s exit from Tokyo. But, he still has six days of self-isolating left before he can join in with his new teammates in training.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that he will make his debut when Warnock’s side begin their Championship campaign against Fulham at Craven Cottage in eight days time.

The verdict

This will be a big boost for Boro fans who are really looking forward to seeing Payero pull on the red shirt and become the latest South American to play for the club.

Clearly, this has been a deal that has required a lot of patience and hard work, so those involved on Boro’s side deserve huge credit with the finishing line now in sight.

Now, Payero will be desperate to get out playing and it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to life in the Championship.

