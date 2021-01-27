Middlesbrough poised to complete capture of Premier League man

Middlesbrough are set to complete the signing of Yannick Bolasie from Everton before the transfer deadline.

The winger, who has been frozen out at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti, came close to joining Boro in the previous window, but the move fell through late on.

As a result, the former Crystal Palace man has endured a frustrating few months, as he doesn’t even make the matchday squad for the Toffees.

Therefore, another move has always been on the cards, and he had been linked with Turkish side Sivasspor this evening.

However, it seems as though a switch to Teesside will happen, as reporter Paul Joyce confirmed on Twitter that Neil Warnock has won the race for the 31-year-old.

That will be a welcome relief to the experienced boss, as he has been desperate to bring in attacking reinforcements during January.

Whilst the capture of Duncan Watmore on a longer deal was a welcome boost for Boro, it’s clear that further signings were needed.

Should the deal be finalised, Bolasie could make his debut against Norwich this weekend.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business for Boro because they need more flair and excitement in the final third, and Bolasie would provide that.

He will be desperate to prove a point having failed to get regular minutes with Everton, and the prospect of Bolasie in a red shirt should excite Boro fans.

So, this seems like the ideal move for all parties, and it will be interesting to see if this can make the difference in Boro’s promotion push.

