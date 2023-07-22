Highlights Middlesbrough's pursuit of Ryan Giles seems unlikely as he has opted to join Premier League Luton, leading Boro to consider other targets like Alex Bangura from Cambuur.

Alex Bangura, a Sierra Leone international, could be a valuable addition to Boro's left flank with his attacking style, providing a similar outlet as Giles did.

Bangura's potential transfer to Middlesbrough is expected to be straightforward and inexpensive, as Cambuur's relegation and his contract situation give Boro the advantage in negotiations.

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Cambuur’s Alex Bangura as they look set to miss out on Ryan Giles.

Middlesbrough’s left-back search continues

Giles enjoyed a hugely successful season with Boro on loan from Wolves last time out. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Michael Carrick had been keen to bring the 23-year-old back to the Riverside Stadium.

However, rival interest from Premier League Luton meant it was always going to be a difficult deal for Boro to finalise, and that’s proven to be the case, with reports stating Giles has opted to move to Kenilworth Road, where he will link up with former Wolves U23 boss Rob Edwards.

As a result, TEAMtalk has claimed Boro are already on the lookout for other targets, and they reveal that Bangura is on their radar.

Who is Alex Bangura?

The 24-year-old is a Sierra Leone international, and he has spent his career so far in the Netherlands. After coming through with Feyenoord, he moved to Cambuur as a youngster, and he has gone on to make over 50 league appearances for the side, since establishing himself as a regular in the past two years.

The previous season was a tough one for the side, as they were relegated to the second tier, with Bangura featuring in 29 games.

Bangura is known for his attacking style, as he played as a winger earlier in his career before moving to defence. So, he could be a useful outlet down the left flank for Boro, as Giles was constantly joining up in attack.

How much will Alex Bangura cost Middlesbrough?

No fee was mentioned when discussing Boro’s interest in Bangura, but he is unlikely to cost a significant amount.

Cambuur’s relegation will weaken their stance when it comes to negotiations, and the player has also entered the final year of his contract. So, they are unlikely to want him to run his deal down, especially as he could agree a pre-contract with clubs from January.

With that in mind, and Boro reportedly willing to spend £5m to sign Giles, it shows that the funds are available, meaning this should be a straightforward deal for the Championship side in terms of the fee.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

Carrick will be looking to build on the excellent job he did last season, but he knows it’s going to be tough after losing some key players. As well as Giles, Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa, and there are doubts over the future of some important players, notably Chuba Akpom. Plus, things haven’t got any easier for the boss as Tommy Smith was stretchered off in the friendly defeat to Real Betis.

Whilst the incomings have been exciting, with Boro targeting young, hungry players, there is still work to do. With Marc Bola having also moved to Turkey, a left-back is surely a priority at the moment. There will still be some business to do after that, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like come September.

Boro start their season with a home game against Millwall on August 5.