Middlesbrough plotting summer transfer swoop for 25-y/o Premier League player

Middlesbrough are hoping to sign Southampton striker Adam Armstrong on a season-long loan.

Chris Wilder is expecting a busy summer as he prepares for his first full season in charge, and bringing in attacking reinforcements is expected to be the priority over the coming weeks.

And, according to reporter Graeme Bailey, they are looking to do a deal for Armstrong, who may be allowed to leave the Saints.

“Middlesbrough beating a host of clubs to landing Darragh Lenihan – he could be joined at The Riverside by his former Blackburn Rovers team-mate Adam Armstrong, who Boro would like on a season-long loan deal.”

The 25-year-old completed a big-money move to Southampton from Blackburn last summer but he struggled in the top-flight, managing just two goals and two assists from 25 appearances, although some of those were from the bench.

However, Armstrong has proven himself to be prolific at Championship level, netting 28 times in 40 games for Rovers during the 20/21 campaign.

With Armando Broja returning to Chelsea following his loan spell, you would expect Southampton to bring in one or two strikers before they sanction Armstrong’s exit.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

This would be an outstanding bit of business from Middlesbrough as Armstrong was superb for Blackburn in the Championship.

It’s obvious that they need a few more strikers in the squad and Wilder needs to be targeting proven players, so Armstrong fits the bill as he should be able to make an instant impact.

This may be a deal they pursue later in the window but if Armstrong is part of the Boro squad for next season it will be a great addition.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.