Middlesbrough plotting new transfer approach for Hull City defender

Middlesbrough are plotting a new approach for Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Boro manager Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his options at centre-back before the transfer window closes.

Hull are currently in talks with Greaves over the possibility of the defender signing a new deal at the MKM Stadium as they aim to fend off interest from elsewhere.

The Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler recently revealed that the club had rejected Middlesbrough’s first move for Greaves.

Boro did not manage to match Hull’s valuation of Greaves with this particular approach.

Whereas the defender’s current deal at Hull is set to expire in 2023, the Championship side do possess the option to extend his stay for another 12 months and thus will be in no rush to sell him during the current transfer window.

Middlesbrough have already managed to bolster their squad this summer by securing the services of six players.

Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Tommy Smith, Marcus Forss and Darragh Lenihan will all be determined to help Boro reach new heights in the second-tier this season.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion last weekend, Boro will be hoping to seal all three points in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Verdict

When you consider that Boro received a reported fee of £10m for Marcus Tavernier yesterday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they use some of this money to submit an improved offer for Greaves.

Given that Hull are hoping to keep the defender at the club, Middlesbrough will have to match their valuation which is understood to be in the region of £5m to £7m.

Although this is a significant amount of money to pay for a player at this level, Greaves unquestionably possesses the potential to become a classy operator at the highest level in the future.

During the previous campaign, the 21-year-old made 1.8 tackles and 3.7 clearances per game for Hull as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the Championship.