Middlesbrough plotting late transfer swoop for Premier League midfielder

Middlesbrough are hoping to sign Frank Onyeka on loan from Brentford ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old joined the Bees from Danish outfit Midtjylland last year in what was a relatively big-money deal at the time, with Onyeka going on to make 20 appearances for the Londoners as they comfortably survived in the Premier League.

With the Nigerian struggling to establish himself as a regular for Thomas Frank, a summer move could be on the cards and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has confirmed that Boro are exploring a loan move for the player.

Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his squad in the coming days, with the Teesside team having had an underwhelming start to the season, even if they did pick up a valuable three points over Swansea City last time out.

Onyeka would provide further competition and quality in the middle of the park, with the likes of Jonny Howson, Alex Mowatt, Riley McGree and Matt Crooks the other options available to the boss.

Boro are back in action against Watford on Tuesday night.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

This is a potentially exciting addition for Boro as whilst they do have good players in midfield, Onyeka brings something a bit different with his power and the way he can drive with the ball.

There’s no denying his time in Brentford hasn’t gone to plan but prior to that he had done extremely well in Denmark as Midtjylland enjoyed plenty of success.

So, this would be a coup for Boro as Wilder looks for a positive end to the window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.