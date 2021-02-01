Middlesbrough plotting late swoop for Premier League player amid transfer setback

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano with only an hour to go until the transfer window closes.

Boro were interested in signing another Fulham man in Aboubakar Kamara before the deadline, but the Frenchman has reportedly decided to sign for Dijon, as per Football Insider.

Football Insider are now reporting that Neil Warnock has identified an alternative for Kamara, in Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano, with a potential loan deal until the end of the season in the offing.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players ever score a goal at the Riverside Stadium?

1 of 18 Ben Gibson Yes No

Kebano has made only five Premier League appearances for Fulham this season, starting only once in the league and making a further five appearances in cup competitions.

Last season, the 28-year-old scored five goals in 19 games for Fulham – with two of those goals coming in the play-offs – but he has been unable to make an impact under Scott Parker this term.

Boro look set to bring in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer, with Kebano now emerging as a very late target for the Teesside club.

The Verdict

It seems that Warnock is keen to bolster his attacking options even further, even with Mendez-Laing set to join on a free transfer.

I think Kebano is a good player. He is very good on the ball, and whilst he may not be the strongest, he can take on defenders with ease.

He hasn’t had a lot of game time this season, so it could suit both parties to let him leave on loan for the remainder of the campaign.