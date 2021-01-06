Middlesbrough plotting January transfer swoop for 3-goal Championship striker

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, who has entered the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate.

The Senegal international has been an impressive player for the Robins since joining from Angers in 2017, although he has only netted three times in the league this season.

Despite that, Dean Holden wants to keep the 28-year-old, and it had been reported in November that Diedhiou was close to agreeing a new deal.

For whatever reason, that hasn’t happened, and The Athletic have revealed that Boro are looking to capitalise on that by striking a deal for the player this month.

If Diedhiou doesn’t commit his long-term future to Bristol City, the update claims that they will be open to selling him this month, as opposed to losing him on a free in the summer.

So, it remains to be seen what happens, but Neil Warnock is desperate to bring in additional reinforcements up top as he tries to take Boro back to the Premier League.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

Bristol City fans will have feared that this would happen after Diedhiou didn’t sign a new deal, despite the positive noises that came out at certain stages.

Ultimately, it has left the club in a difficult position if fresh terms can’t be agreed. However, selling him to Boro would be far from ideal, considering both want promotion.

From Middlesbrough’s perspective, this would be a smart bit of business. Diedhiou has the physicality to suit a Warnock team, and he could be a great focal point for the team moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.