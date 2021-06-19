Middlesbrough plot move for Norwich City man as plans for key off-field reshuffle emerge

Middlesbrough are plotting a major off-field shake-up this summer with the club looking to appoint a new sporting director.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that Norwich City’s head of recruitment, Kieran Scott is attracting interest at the Riverside Stadium as they look to modernise the club’s hierarchy.

Scott has been instrumental to the Canaries’ recent success after playing a key role in the club’s recruitment of players such as Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki.

The Norwich man has previously hinted that he could be interested in taking on a sporting director role at some point in the future, and it seems that this could be a real possibility given Middlesbrough’s interest.

The Teessiders are hoping to shake things up this summer as they look to kick on in the Championship.

Neil Warnock’s side finished last season in 10th position in the table and will therefore be hoping that they can close the gap on the top six as they target a potential play-off spot next term.

If they’re to do that then the club will need to get their recruitment right, and with Middlesbrough’s current structure lacking a sporting director, it seems that this could be a step taken by Steve Gibson as he looks to ensure that the club are operating as efficiently as possible.

The verdict

This would be an outstanding appointment.

Middlesbrough could really benefit from appointing a sporting director as it would free up Neil Warnock and the club’s chief executive Neil Bausor to focus on other matters.

Kieran Scott has a wonderful track record with Norwich City – something that we’ve seen with their excellent recruitment over recent years.

If Middlesbrough can tempt him to Teesside then it could really benefit the club moving forward.