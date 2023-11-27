Highlights Middlesbrough are looking to sign Brandon Vazquez as a striker in the January transfer window, which is a priority for the club.

Vazquez, a 25-year-old US international, has been performing well for FC Cincinnati, scoring 42 goals and providing 15 assists in 126 games.

Middlesbrough could face competition from other English and German clubs for Vazquez's signature, but he fits the bill for what the team needs and is within their price range.

Middlesbrough are preparing a move to sign USA international Brandon Vazquez from FC Cincinatti, according to TEAMtalk.

They claim Michael Carrick's side have outlined that a striker is one of the club's biggest priorities ahead of the January window.

Who is Brandon Vazquez?

Vazquez is a 25-year-old striker born in California, and came through the ranks with Mexican side Tijuana.

He was then signed to MLS side Atlanta United in 2017 and scored nine goals in 39 games across two seasons, which prompted a switch in 2019 to Cincinnati.

Since moving to the Eastern-based outfit, Vazquez has scored 42 goals and collected a further 15 assists in 126 games for the club.

That includes a 16-goal haul in the current season, after 19 goals last term for the USMNT international.

Despite being born in the United States, Vazquez was eligible to play for Mexico. He represented the United States at youth level, but had also been called up by Mexico, too.

Vazquez made his senior debut and start in an international friendly match against Serbia on January 25th this year, and scored. He has four goals in eight games this year for his country.

What's the latest in Middlesbrough's hunt for a new striker?

TEAMtalk are reporting that Middlesbrough are one of a number of sides tracking Vazquez, who has impressed for club and country over the last 18 months.

They claim: "The powerful forward attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

"Vazquez has openly admitted he would be interested in a winter move to Europe once the MLS campaign is finished and Middlesbrough are ready to offer him that opportunity.

"However, the Championship club could face stiff competition for Vazquez’s signature with several English and German clubs weighing up moves for the attacker."

Middlesbrough have the likes of Emmanuel Latte Lath, Josh Coburn, and Marcus Forss as striking options within their ranks, but the majority of their goals this season have come from midfielders.

Riley McGree has five goals, whilst no striker has managed more than four in all competitions. They have scored 25 league goals, but replacing the output of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom has been difficult for Carrick to navigate.

Sporting Director Kieran Scott has recently indicated they will be in the market for additions in their defence and up front during the January transfer window, speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Teesside Live.

What do Boro need in January?

Boro are a side on the up and playing well, but January additions are certainly required following injuries to the liked fo Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith in their defence.

On the other hand, the likes of Coburn and Latte Lath have shown glimpses of quality, but a more established nine with a strong goal record could be a transformative signing within their ranks.

The impact of the January transfer window can be huge for a club who are aiming for promotion, which Carrick and co. know all too well following their jump into the play-off places and strong end to 2022/23.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Vazquez fits the bill and likely wouldn't be well out of Boro's price range, in spite of other interest across Europe.