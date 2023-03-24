With just eight games left in their 2022-23 Championship season, Middlesbrough are gunning for one of the two automatic promotion spots still, with only one really up for grabs as Burnley are set to run away with the division.

Following a 4-0 demolition of Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium last Saturday, Boro are within three points of Sheffield United in second position, although the Blades do have a game in hand on the Teessiders due to their involvement in the FA Cup.

Boro have the points on the board though so far and they will be looking to close the gap even further next weekend when football returns after the international break when they make the trip to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.

Michael Carrick's side are training as usual for that but they are clearly relaxed and having fun because of recent results, and they've even found time to dig out each others fashion sense in a hilarious video posted by the club's Twitter account.

The main target for such criticism over their clothing choices was Wolves loanee Ryan Giles, who was selected by Darragh Lenihan, Matt Crooks, Chuba Akpom, and even his own manager in Carrick.

Liam Roberts meanwhile selected his goalkeeping counterpart Luke Daniels, Alex Mowatt went for Matt Clarke, Matt Crooks was dug out by Tommy Smith and despite not being at the club right now, Matthew Hoppe was also mentioned by Isaiah Jones, Smith and Giles.

And a special mention goes to Marc Bola, who suggested that perhaps he should be considered as one of the players with the worst dress sense at the club!

The Verdict

The video shows that clearly all is very well at Boro and they can find time for a laugh and a joke ahead of the serious matches still to be played.

There's a fantastic team spirit amongst the group and that will come from not only good results, but also how Michael Carrick is as well.

Carrick's comment about Giles at the end shows that he too gets involved with the camaraderie and banter with the players and that is good for all involved.

If that kind of banter and team spirit gets Boro promoted come the end of the season, then there will be more of it where that came from next season!