Middlesbrough are attempting to set themselves up for another successful season, but there are a few players that need to show themselves to be at the right standards before the campaign kicks off in August.

After a brilliant regular season two years ago, Boro failed to follow it up both in the play-offs and in the subsequent campaign.

It was always going to be tough for them to reach the heights that they did in 2021/22 because of the losses of key players like Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer.

They struggled to find their feet early last season, and by the time that things were clicking it was already too late. They ended up missing out on the play-offs entirely.

It's a new dawn though at the Riverside, and the additions of Luke Ayling and Delano Burgzorg should improve the squad, in theory. American midfielder Aidan Morris is also set to arrive on the scene soon, after Boro agreed a $4 million (£3.14 million) deal for the 22-year-old.

Part of the positive logic that comes with new signings is that fresh competition should raise the rest of the teams' standards in training. There are a couple of players who need to make sure that they are firing in the build up to the new campaign, or it could be a worrisome season for them.

Josh Coburn

In a similar ilk to the way that we hear about Micah Richards and his burst onto the scene all the time, Josh Cobrun announced himself on the big stage in the FA Cup fifth round against Tottenham Hotspur. His last minute winner put them through to the quarter-finals, and fans were understandably more excited about the prospect that Boro had on their hands.

He seriously impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers two seasons ago, netting 10 times in his first loan spell.

Josh Coburn's 22/23 Bristol Rovers stats (League One) Apps 35 Goals 10 Conversion rate 20% Scoring frequency 231 mins Stats taken from Sofascore

On his return to the Riverside, he was determined to fight for a place in the starting XI, but there's been a lot of stopping and starting for him since the end of his temporary stint with Rovers. Injuries have been the main annoyance for him - he only played in 21 league games last term.

There's no questioning his ability. But, with Boro looking to add another forward to the mix, Coburn needs to shine in pre-season to make sure that he doesn't fall too far down the pecking order.

Michael Carrick has backed him to do well. Hopefully, he proves the boss' faith in him to be correct.

Anfernee Dijksteel

It's an open secret that Carrick would like to move Anfernee Dijksteel on from the Riverside to a new home this summer.

The Northern Echo reported that Luke Ayling's arrival has made the Suriname full-back surplus to requirements. He is heading into the final year of his current deal with the Teesiders.

The one way that he is going to be able to overturn the thoughts of those who would like to see him go is to perform in pre-season.

Chances may be limited because of the presence of the former Leeds United man, but they have to be taken if he doesn't want to leave Boro any time soon.