Middlesbrough player’s future becomes clearer after previous uncertainty

Chuba Akpom will remain at Middlesbrough beyond the summer window after impressing Chris Wilder, according to the latter who spoke to the Northern Echo.

These comments came following his brace against Sheffield United, with his late strike rescuing a point for the Teesside outfit after they went 2-1 down to the Blades.

He was previously deemed surplus to requirements at the Riverside Stadium following his spell out on loan – and along with Uche Ikpeazu who has now secured a move away to Konyaspor – he was told to find a new club earlier in the summer with Wilder looking to have a revamp in the forward department.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 1. Adam Clayton Yes No

This rebuild was much-needed with Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun all leaving the club on the expiration of their loan spells at the club at the end of last term – and Ikpeazu not in Boro’s plans.

However, the second-tier side have endured a slower start to the window than many expected and are still desperate to bring two more strikers in going into the final couple of weeks of the summer transfer period.

With Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn previously the only two options available to Wilder before Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe came in, with Coburn now out injured, this gave Akpom the chance to impress and that has proved to be decisive with the ex-Arsenal man shining in red.

Speaking about his future after yesterday’s game, his manager said: “It was a difficult situation for Chuba when I came in, and a difficult situation for us.

“But he doesn’t need to worry about anything else now because he’s going to be part of us going forward.

“He was outstanding, and the attitude to his game was great.”

The Verdict:

The 26-year-old has been a real bright spark for Boro since his inclusion in the first team once more – and his re-emergence has probably given Wilder one less signing to make.

Considering Coburn is still young, Watmore isn’t the most prolific player and Hoppe is still developing, having someone like Akpom who will be in his prime years soon will be very useful this season.

It will be interesting to see how much game time he can get if two more strikers come in though – because he may be consigned to the bench this season depending on the quality of players they recruit in this department before the summer window ends.

Still, he should be commended for his progress in recent weeks because he has worked incredibly hard for Wilder despite reportedly being told he wasn’t part of his plans earlier in the summer.

Consistency will now be key in his quest to retain a starting spot – and the 26-year-old should be relishing more competition because that could help to take his game to new levels.