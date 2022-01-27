Middlesbrough player won’t be leaving for EFL club in this transfer window

Josh Coburn will not be leaving Middlesbrough for Hartlepool this January.

The League Two outfit were hoping to secure the loan signing of Coburn this month. However, the deal will now not be going through.

Graeme Lee confirmed the news after he received messages from the striker revealing he wasn’t allowed to go on loan this window.

“Josh [Coburn] is still impacting the first-team at the moment,” said Lee, via the Northern Echo.

“Josh messaged me yesterday just to congratulate just to say well done on the game. And he said just to reinforce that he wasn’t allowed to go on loan. Unfortunately, I read it the wrong way and thought he was telling he was allowed to go on loan!

“Five minutes of excitement until he corrected me on his message. Josh is obviously impacting the first-team at Middlesbrough and hopefully he continues to do that.”

Hartlepool confirmed the loan signing of Isaac Fletcher from Boro earlier in the window, but Coburn will not be following his teammate to Lee’s side.

Coburn burst onto the scene last season, scoring his first senior league goal from four appearances off the bench.

The 19-year old has since made nine further Championship appearances, including two starts, this season. He has added three goals to his tally and showed impressive form when called upon.

However, with the likes of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun arriving to the club this January, Coburn may find his options limited going into the second half of the campaign.

Middlesbrough are currently eighth in the Championship with 42 points from 27. Chris Wilder’s side lost their most recent game to promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers.

That ended a run of four wins in a row that saw them climb the table into play-off contention.

Next up for Middlesbrough is the visit of Coventry City to the Riverside on January 29.

The Verdict

Coburn has been impressive for Boro in the limited game time he has received thus far.

However, with reinforcements coming this month it is unlikely that Coburn will feature much in the second half of the season.

It is surprising that Middlesbrough have decided Coburn will stay with the club because a loan move could be more valuable than spending time on the bench or in the reserves.

Getting more experience playing at a professional level could be extremely beneficial to the striker, and Hartlepool could’ve made for an obvious provider of that.