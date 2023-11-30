Highlights Middlesbrough has struggled this season after losing key players from last year, including loan returns and a sold top scorer.

Sam Greenwood has been crucial to the team's improved form, scoring goals and making an impact.

Greenwood's absence against Leeds United is a big blow for Middlesbrough, especially considering their injury issues and the importance of the game for their promotion challenge.

Middlesbrough have struggled to maintain their competitive form from the second half of the previous campaign this term.

Boro’s squad was gutted of some of its best talent, with several players returning to their parent club after excellent loan spells like Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Ryan Giles.

Meanwhile, Chuba Akpom was sold to Dutch giants Ajax, leaving the team without the division’s top goal scorer.

New arrivals struggled to make an immediate impact, but form has improved in the last couple of months.

In particular, the improved performances of Sam Greenwood have been particularly important and impressive.

The Leeds United forward is currently out on loan at the Riverside, where he has contributed four goals and two appearances from 13 appearances.

How important is Sam Greenwood to Middlesbrough?

Greenwood has found his footing as one of the team’s key attacking components, with all four of his league goals coming in a run of eight starts in a row from the start of October until last Saturday.

The forward was back on the bench for the 4-0 win over Preston North End, with Carrick opting to rotate his players for some midweek action.

However, much to his and Middlesbrough’s disappointment, he will not be available this weekend for the visit to Elland Road.

This will be a big blow to the Teesside outfit, as Greenwood has proven a key part of the side in recent weeks.

But it will also be seen as a missed opportunity for the forward himself, with league rules dictating that a loan player cannot compete against his parent club.

Of course, these are rules that everyone signed up to when the deal was made last summer, but it will still be a big blow to the promotion-chasing side.

It will be gutting for Greenwood on a personal level as well as he will feel this could’ve been a chance to prove a point to his parent club, who were happy to send him to a Championship rival in the summer.

It is in these instances where the rules don’t accurately reflect the mindset of a pro athlete, as the 21-year-old would likely be more motivated, not less, to show his parent club what he’s capable of in a game against them, especially at Elland Road.

How big of an absence will Sam Greenwood be against Leeds United?

Given the injury issues elsewhere in the team, losing someone due to administrative reasons is also a headache for Boro.

Hayden Hackney and Dael Fry were added to the injury list midweek, with the pair missing the win over Preston on Tuesday night.

It remains to be seen whether either will return on Saturday, but the growing list of absentees could have a serious impact on the club’s promotion challenge.

Greenwood will only miss one game, but it comes against a rival for a top six spot.

This is a huge game for Carrick’s side, and they will be without a key forward option.

The game with Preston showed that the team still possesses strong attackers in the squad, and the manager will be hoping for a similar performance on Saturday.

But it is a sign of how far Greenwood has come in the last number of weeks that his absence is now seen as a big blow to the team.

The best way for him to prove a point to Leeds, if he wants to, is to continue his impressive form for the Teessiders.