Middlesbrough summer signing Morgan Rogers has heaped praise on former teammate Jerry Yates after the forward's move from Blackpool to Swansea City was confirmed yesterday.

Yates always looked like a candidate to leave Bloomfield Road this summer after the Seasiders were relegated from League One 2023/24.

Swansea City complete Jerry Yates' signing

The 26-year-old, who has scored 23 times in the Championship over the past two seasons, has been linked with a host of second tier clubs this summer but the Swans have won the race for him.

Yates move to the Swansea.com Stadium, reported to be worth around £2.5 million, was confirmed yesterday with the striker putting pen to paper on a three-year deal, which includes a 12-month club option, while centre-forward Kyle Joseph has gone the other way.

“I am really excited to be here, I hope I can adapt very quickly because I am really looking forward to getting down to work," Swansea's new number nine told the club website.

“I spoke to a lot of people before coming here, and I wanted to make sure I had the right advice.

“I spoke to someone who has close ties to the club, who played for Swansea and lived in Swansea in Ashley Williams.

“Obviously he gave me some great advice and, also, I have not enjoyed having to face Swansea over these last two seasons, so if you can’t beat them, join them!

“I spoke to the gaffer and (sporting director) Paul Watson, and everyone at the club has been brilliant with me.

“The facilities are brilliant and I am just looking forward to getting started.”

Morgan Rogers weighs in on Jerry Yates' exit

Yates departure has caught the attention of one of Rogers, one of his former teammates, who has taken to Twitter to have his say.

The pair played together while Boro's summer arrival was on loan at Bloomfield Road last season and seem to have formed a strong bond.

On Swansea's new signing, Rogers said: "What a player, what a person."

Jerry Yates' message to Blackpool fans

Blackpool's confirmation of Yates' departure included a goodbye message from the forward to fans of the North West club - having made 139 appearances and scored 46 times since he joined from Rotherham United for a low six-figure fee in 2020.

He said: "I want to thank everyone for their support since I joined the football club.

“We made some really happy memories and you gave me the best day of my career so far. The support has been unreal from day one, and has been the best I’ve played for.

“Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart. Once again, thank you.”

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler also shared his thoughts on the 26-year-old's exit.

He said: "Jerry has been a fantastic player for us since he joined us back in 2020.

"His contribution on the pitch over the past three years has been exceptional, with his hard work and entertaining style epitomising what a Blackpool player should be.

“I’d like to personally thank Jerry for all of his efforts and wish him the very best for the future.”