Middlesbrough centre-back Paddy McNair believes he and his teammates can't afford to overthink ahead of and during their second-leg clash against Coventry City tomorrow, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The Northern Irishman's team are one game away from the play-off final, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg against the Sky Blues.

Considering the second leg is at the Riverside and with the strength of their squad, Michael Carrick's side will be the favourites to progress and book their place at Wembley to compete for a place in the Premier League.

However, they are coming up against another team who endured a poor start to the season but have been in superb form since then, with Mark Robins performing miracles at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What are the threats for Middlesbrough?

Although tomorrow is a great opportunity for Boro to take one step closer to the top flight, they will face some threats during the game too.

Viktor Gyokeres is likely to keep the likes of Darragh Lenihan and McNair busy again - and Gustavo Hamer could be extremely influential in the middle of the park.

Others could step up to the plate for the Sky Blues as well, including Matty Godden who has been prolific for Coventry in recent years and could play a big part on Teesside tomorrow evening.

Paddy McNair's warning

Boro's own mental state could be a threat to them as well if they can't handle the occasion.

That's something McNair spoke about, with the defender saying: "The atmosphere will be unbelievable. I just hope we can get over the line.

"In a way you just have to not think about what's at stake. It's another game. Once you start overthinking it, it's not the right way.

"It's just about preparing as we would for any game. We're looking forward to it."

How can Middlesbrough control their mental state?

They just need to consider where they were earlier in the season and see this game as a free hit - because they could have easily stayed in the relegation zone if they hadn't appointed the right manager following Chris Wilder's sacking.

Coventry will look at this game similarly - but Boro do have the home advantage and should take confidence from the number of supporters that will be behind them during the second leg.

The Teesside outfit know the Riverside like the back of their hand and they have been excellent at home since Carrick's arrival, so they should be confident that they can at least give the Sky Blues a good game.

There were a couple of big positives to take from the first leg too. Firstly, the defence dealt with Gyokeres extremely well and secondly, Marcus Forss returned which was a big boost for tomorrow's hosts.

There will be quite a bit of pressure on the home side - but they have plenty of reasons to be confident too.