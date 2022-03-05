Middlesbrough player secures temporary transfer exit

Middlesbrough midfielder Connor Malley has joined National League North outfit Gateshead on a loan deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the Championship club have confirmed this afternoon.

The 21-year-old appeared in three of Boro’s last four league games of 2020/21, potentially foreshadowing more first-team opportunities the following season with the midfielder forcing his way into Neil Warnock’s plans.

He may have made a Carabao Cup appearance against Blackpool back in August – but has only featured once on the bench in the league so far this term and his fortunes haven’t exactly improved under Chris Wilder either – despite managing to force his way into the matchday squad for their FA Cup tie against Mansfield Town in January.

With this, a loan move away to local non-league side Gateshead has been sanctioned, with the midfielder likely to get many more senior opportunities there as opposed to remaining at the Riverside Stadium.

He has been able to keep reasonably sharp though, recording 13 Premier League 2 displays this term and even taking the captain’s armband on multiple occasions, now having the opportunity to ply his trade in the sixth tier.

His loan side currently sit at the top of National League North – and another win against promotion rivals Kidderminster Harriers this afternoon would boost their chances of climbing up to the National League.

The Verdict:

At this stage of his career, Malley desperately needs first-team football and with the likes of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and James Tavernier likely to be three of the first names on the teamsheet for the foreseeable future, there was little prospect of the 21-year-old breaking into the starting lineup.

Paddy McNair and Martin Payero can also operate in the middle of the park – and James Lea-Siliki remaining at the Riverside for the remainder of the season may have been the final nail in the coffin of his first-team chances for now.

It was unclear as to whether the Cameroonian would be remaining at the club or not – but whilst he’s still at their disposal – they may as well utilise him. If Siliki’s presence allows Malley to develop elsewhere, then that can only be a good thing.

It could be argued that training with Boro’s senior players would be more of a beneficial experience because of the standards they operate at – but his career will stall unless he wins more senior minutes.

This is why Wilder is right to sanction a move away for him for now, before re-assessing his future in the summer and judging whether he has a long-term future on Teesside or not.