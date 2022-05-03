Middlesbrough player reveals why he snubbed a transfer to Celtic in January

Riley McGree has explained why he turned down the opportunity to sign for Celtic last January.

The midfielder was offered the chance to move to the Scottish side, but he turned down the move in favour of joining Middlesbrough.

The 23-year old opted for a switch to the Riverside as he dreams of playing Premier League football.

The Australian had enjoyed a successful loan stint with Birmingham City the previous year and wanted the step up to a promotion chasing side in the Championship.

Speaking to Optus Sport, McGree claimed that the allure of potential top flight football in England was the key factor in his decision to move to Middlesbrough.

“With all due respect to Celtic and Ange, my ambition is to play in the Premier League,” said McGree, via 67 Hail Hail.

“I feel like coming here with Middlesbrough, the position they’re in and they were in potential automatic promotion or promotion going through the playoffs, and then being in the UK itself, I feel like it was the best opportunity to get to where I want to be in my end goal and what I want to achieve in my career.”

The midfielder is now one game from helping Chris Wilder’s side secure a play-off place, which would bring both parties one step closer to Premier League football.

However, Boro will need one or both of Luton Town and Sheffield United to drop points to secure a top six finish going into the final day of the regular season.

Wilder’s men face a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on May 7, while the Blades and Luton face Fulham and Reading respectively.

The Verdict

While McGree has been unable to establish himself as a key part of this Boro side, he has still played an important role in helping the team maintain their promotion push.

Even if the team is unable to secure promotion this season, there is every chance that the club can compete at the top of the table again next campaign.

However, Celtic will be competing in the Champions League next season, which is what McGree has effectively turned down.

The midfielder will be hoping that, either way, he can play a larger role in Wilder’s side over the next 12 months.