Middlesbrough forward Matthew Hoppe is keen to stay at the Riverside Stadium and fight for his place in the first team during pre-season, speaking in an interview with Teesside Live.

The United States international was considered a "developmental" signing by former boss Chris Wilder and with this in mind, it's no surprise that the striker failed to appear regularly under the former Sheffield United boss.

However, Wilder's dismissal during the early stages of October looked set to provide Hoppe with a fresh start and an opportunity to impress a new manager - but he was unable to do enough to persuade Michael Carrick to make him a regular starter.

Instead, the former Manchester United midfielder signed Cameron Archer on loan and with the American making just six appearances for Boro this term, he was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian during the January transfer window.

Linking up with former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, the 22-year-old will be looking to enjoy a successful spell north of the border as he looks to either put himself in the shop window or force his way into Carrick's plans for next term.

It would be tempting for him to try and push for another move away from the Riverside in the summer considering his time there hasn't worked out so far - but the striker hasn't lost his appetite to shine at his parent club.

Outlining his plans, he said: "The hope is still to come back in the summer and work hard in the summer to show what I’m capable of at Middlesbrough. The club have put a lot of faith in me and they’ve done a lot for me, so I want to be able to repay that.

"Right now, the most important thing is playing time. I think that’s when you see what someone is really capable of, and that was the biggest motivator for me coming to Hibs - to get the opportunity to show what I can do.

"When I get the opportunity to come back, my goal is to work hard to get a spot in the team and I’m working hard to achieve that."

The Verdict:

The 22-year-old still has plenty of time to shine at the Riverside - but you do have to fear for his future because Boro could easily be promoted at the end of this term.

If they are, it would be difficult to see Hoppe getting an opportunity to prove himself anytime soon and this is why it wouldn't be a massive shock if he was sent out on loan again.

Recording one goal and two assists in five Scottish Premiership appearances for Hibs, he will need to play as much as possible between now and the end of the season and remain in top form if he wants to catch the eye of Carrick.

The one thing that should give him plenty of hope is the fact Archer is only on loan at Boro and with his parent club Aston Villa potentially seeing him as one for the future, it would probably be difficult for Carrick's side to get a permanent deal done.

That could provide Hoppe with a chance to impress - but Marcus Forss is another option along with Chuba Akpom who can operate there if required.

Forward spots in the squad are up for grabs though considering Archer and Rodrigo Muniz are only loanees - but Hoppe needs to prove himself in pre-season.

A place in the squad probably won't be given him to him automatically - he will need to earn it.