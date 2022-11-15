Middlesbrough player reveals crucial Michael Carrick impact in one area amid upturn in form

Middlesbrough centre-back Darragh Lenihan has revealed new boss Michael Carrick has brought everyone together since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium, speaking to The 42.

Boro had won two of their opening 11 league games at the time of Chris Wilder’s sacking – and there had been reports in the months leading up to his sacking regarding tensions behind the scenes.

His initial refusal to dismiss his links to Burnley towards the latter stages of last season reportedly caused friction between him and other key figures at the Riverside Stadium, even with the 55-year-old failing to take up the top job at Turf Moor in the end.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Middlesbrough FC quiz

1 of 20 In what year was the club founded? 1876 1881 1886 1891

Tension weren’t limited to managerial links though, with owner Steve Gibson and the ex-Sheffield United boss having differing opinions regarding recruitment. This revelation emerged shortly before his dismissal on Teesside.

Although it’s unclear how much of an impact these tensions had on the players, it’s unlikely to have helped their cause, especially when there was already a huge amount of pressure on them to be in the promotion mix throughout this term.

New manager Carrick has seemingly been a breath of fresh air at the Riverside though, bringing unity to the club according to Lenihan.

The Republic of Ireland international said: “The lads have taken on the messages that he wants to put across.

“Training sessions have been very detailed on what he wants. He has brought everyone together and we want to keep pushing on and keep moving forward.”

The Verdict:

Unity will be desperately needed if they want to force their way up the table and retain their consistency – and the fact Carrick has been able to bring people together makes it no surprise that he’s made a fast start to life at the Riverside.

Although some would argue that all was needed was a fresh voice in the dressing room, the former Manchester United midfielder has done a lot more than that.

Managing to change their formation effectively, he has managed to get the best out of his players and has even kept Hayden Hackney in the first team, placing faith in him and giving the youngster a chance.

This trust will only help to inspire others and you just feel the only way is up for Boro now if they can retain their team spirit, because the ingredients are certainly there for them to continue pushing themselves up the table.

There’s very little between quite a few teams at this stage in terms of points, so Carrick’s side could be in the promotion mix sooner rather than later, something that will become inevitable if they can retain their current form.