Middlesbrough player returns to Riverside Stadium after loan

Despite being sent out on a loan deal to Hibernian, Nathan Wood has now been brought back to Middlesbrough and won’t play any further part for the Scottish side as reported by the club’s official website.

The player has only played 13 times for Boro so far in his career and has instead had to be sent out elsewhere in search of regular first-team football. Having spent some time on loan at Crewe, he was shipped out to Hibs for the season.

He has failed to make much of an impact so far for the SPL side though and having only featured in one game for the club, he has now been sent back to Boro, well-ahead of the time he was supposed to be.

It means that he won’t feature again for the side – but could once again be sent out on a short-term basis when the winter window opens.

He can’t feature for Middlesbrough either but having played 12 times for Crewe at the beginning of the year – and looked solid – there is every chance that he could secure another loan move away in January.

If he isn’t likely to get any gametime under Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough this season, then it could certainly be the best port of call for both parties. It would allow the youngster to continue his development and have regular action, while his parent club could benefit from having him return to the Riverside Stadium a better and more experienced player when his short-term deal finishes.

The Verdict

Nathan Wood probably won’t get much playing time at Middlesbrough this season, especially with Chris Wilder still working out who he wants and who he doesn’t in the squad. Therefore, it would suit everyone to send him out on loan again this campaign.

It is a shame for Wood that he has been unable to play more or make more of an impact at Hibs. However, it is probably for the best that he returns to the Riverside Stadium, especially if he wasn’t going to play any more in Scotland.