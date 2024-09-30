Ben Doak has responded to praise from Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk after making his full Middlesbrough debut on Saturday.

Doak made the temporary switch from Anfield to the Teesside outfit during the summer and earned his first league start for the club over the weekend.

The winger marked the occasion with a goal, opening the scoring for Boro in the 34th minute.

Michael Carrick’s side went on to win 2-0, with Hayden Hackney supplying the finishing touch in the second half.

Doak has now made three league appearances for Middlesbrough so far this season and will be hoping to cement himself as a regular in Carrick’s first-team plans (all stats from Fbref).

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 30th) Team P GD Pts 3 Blackburn Rovers 7 +8 15 4 Burnley 7 +9 14 5 Leeds United 7 +8 14 6 Sheffield United* 7 +6 13 7 Watford 7 +2 13 8 Middlesbrough 7 +3 11 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Doak responds to Virgil van Dijk praise

Van Dijk complimented Doak after the forward made his Liverpool debut in the Europa League last September, starting in their 3-1 away win against LASK Linz.

“It was a big night for him. It was never going to be easy, it was a difficult pitch, but he could have set up at least two goals in the first half where he went past his man like no one was there,” said van Dijk, via the Mirror.

“Unfortunately nobody was on the end of it.

"But I am pleased for him and I’m also very excited for him and the future that’s coming.

"So we are really pleased with the night because there were many positives on what was always going to be a tough test."

Doak has responded to the high praise he has previously received from his Liverpool teammate van Dijk, claiming it’s a surreal feeling.

He believes that the key is to keep his feet on the ground, and not let it get to his head so that he can continue improving instead of resting on his laurels.

"It is a strange feeling. it doesn’t even feel real, you don’t even react to it because you can’t even believe they’re saying it," said Doak, via The Northern Echo.

"I guess it’s good to be that way because it keeps your feet on the ground.”

Doak outlines Middlesbrough ambition

Doak has also outlined his plans for his stay at Middlesbrough, with his sights set on earning regular play time under Carrick, as he seeks continued improvement.

"I want to play as many games as possible, play as best I can and try get better,” he added.

"If I can help get the team high up the table, that’s they way it goes, if I don’t, that’s way it goes but I’ll come away with a lot of valuable experiences and I’m going to give my best this season and try be the best player I can.

"I can just take confidence from this game, keep working hard in training, keep doing what I do and hopefully the goals and assists will come naturally.

"It’s great to be in the starting XI, obviously it’s what you work for all your life, to be playing at a high level and starting games, hopefully my performances warrant more starts in the future.

"I can’t be complacent of course there’s a lot of good players champing at the bit on the bench so I just need to keep working hard and try to keep my place."

Promising full debut for Doak at Middlesbrough

Doak should be pleased with the impact he’s had in his first start for Middlesbrough, with his opening goal contributing to an important three points.

If Boro are going to compete for promotion this season, then more performances like that will be needed.

Carrick’s side have done a good job creating chances this season, but haven’t been converting well enough, so Doak’s display was also promising in that regard.

Given Isaiah Jones’ form to start the campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Doak keep his place in the team midweek for Boro’s clash against West Brom.