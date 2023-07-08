Middlesbrough left-back Marc Bola remains in talks with Turkish side Samsunspor about a potential move, according to the Northern Echo.

The 25-year-old found his game time limited last season, with Ryan Giles performing well both at wing-back and at full-back.

It previously looked as though Michael Carrick's switch to a back four would have given Bola more opportunities to shine at the Riverside, but Giles' ability to adapt to a more defensive role was costly for the ex-Arsenal man.

What is the current situation in Middlesbrough's left-back department?

Giles has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers - and it's unclear whether he will return to the Riverside this summer.

If he doesn't, Carrick will probably need to look at other options because there isn't a huge amount of depth in this area if Bola does leave for Turkey.

New signing Rav van den Berg can operate across the back four and Anferee Dijksteel could potentially switch sides to provide competition for Hayden Coulson, but Boro will surely want to secure a more natural option so the likes of van den Berg and Dijksteel can cover other areas.

Dijksteel could be very useful on the right-hand if Tommy Smith picks up an injury, although van den Berg may not be needed in central defence at this stage considering the existing options they have.

Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Matt Clarke are other centre-back options when all are fit, although Clarke struggled during his first season at the Riverside and McNair could potentially be required in midfield at some point.

Who are Samsunspor?

Samsunspor will be hoping to retain their place in the Turkish top flight for more than one season after securing promotion from the second tier at the end of last term.

The one thing that will give them confidence is the fact they won the league by a considerable margin, finishing 10 points above Caykur Rizespor and 22 clear of Manisa who narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Their squad is mainly made up of Turkish players, but one name who will be familiar to EFL fans is Kadeem Harris, who previously played for the likes of Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Is this a good potential move for all parties?

For Boro, they need to ensure they can bring in a replacement before the summer window closes but this isn't the worst sale to make considering he isn't a crucial first-teamer.

His contract comes to an end next summer and with this in mind, this summer is probably the right time to sell him.

They could potentially sell him in January, but clubs may be reluctant to spend a fee on him considering they know he will become a free agent in just a few months.

For the player, he needs to be playing as much as possible and a move to Turkey could give him the opportunity to shine, with Uche Ikpeazu making a move to the same country not so long ago.

If Bola can start regularly in the Turkish top tier, he will surely be satisfied with that considering he wasn't a key player in the English second tier.

And for the Turkish team, they will be getting a player who has had a great education at the likes of Arsenal and Boro and has probably learnt quite a bit under an excellent coach like Carrick since the former Manchester United midfielder took over at the Riverside.