Middlesbrough player receives transfer offer from overseas club

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu is of interest to Turkish outfit Konyaspor, who have made an offer for his services, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (8/8, 13:13).

The towering forward does not have a place in Chris Wilder’s plans on Teesside, having not made the matchday squad of Boro’s opening two Championship fixtures despite their striker shortages.

Ikpeazu arrived under the stewardship of previous Boro manager Neil Warnock, who brought the target man in from Wycombe Wanderers last summer following his six second tier goals for Wycombe in the 2020-21 season.

Having made seven appearances for Wilder though after he was appointed to replace Warnock last November, Ikpeazu was soon shipped out to divisional rivals Cardiff City on loan, where he scored three times in 13 outings.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract at the Riverside Stadium, Ikpeazu is the subject of a transfer approach for no fee whatsoever from Konyaspor, who have also offered a 20 per cent sell-on clause in their proposal.

Konyaspor defied the odds to finish third in the Turkish Super Lig last season, which saw them enter the UEFA Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage.

The Verdict

It’s evident that there’s no space for Ikpeazu in Chris Wilder’s plans – even though he clearly offers something different.

Unlike Chuba Akpom, who has managed to scratch and claw his way into the squad until fresh faces arrive, it appears to be the end of the road for the Ugandan.

As we saw at both Wycombe and Cardiff, Ikpeazu does offer something at Championship level, but Wilder is clearly looking for strikers who are more quick and mobile.

If a move to Konyaspor does come off though, then it could be argued that Ikpeazu is getting a very good deal considering there’s a high chance that the Turkish outfit will be in the Conference League group stages soon.