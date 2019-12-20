Middlesbrough player ratings: Lewis Wing and Rudy Gestede make the difference in victory over Stoke City

Middlesbrough secured a fortunate 2-1 victory over Stoke City following a poor display at the Riverside Stadium.

The Teessiders were very much second best throughout as a lack of quality on the ball meant that they were unable to build up any sort of momentum.

Middlesbrough held on until the break but were punished shortly after when Sam Clucas slotted home after 53 minutes.

However they managed to level just minutes later as Ashley Fletcher headed home from Jonny Howson’s floated through-ball.

But the best was yet to come.

Fresh from coming off the bench, Lewis Wing picked up the ball from 25 yards out and beat Jack Butland with a stunning strike to give the hosts the lead.

Let’s see how we rated the Middlesbrough team.

Aynsley Pears – 6

Did well with the few shots that tested him. Not to blame for Stoke’s goal after making a superb initial save.

Djed Spence – 6

Faced a tough test in the shape of James McClean but coped relatively well. He’ll certainly have easier afternoons at this level.

Jonny Howson – 7

Middlesbrough’s best player on the night as swept up danger down the right and showed intent to play the ball out of defence.

Dael Fry – 5

Did alright but put his teammates under pressure with some poor passes.

Daniel Ayala – 6

Had a decent game as he outmuscled Lee Gregory throughout.

Hayden Coulson – 5

Had a difficult night as he was tasked with marking Tom Ince. Struggled defensively but showed signs of promise going forward.

Marcus Tavernier – 6

Sloppy in possession. Only really got into the game late on.

Adam Clayton – 5

Had a tough night against Joe Allen but did alright. Put under lots of pressure leading to too many backwards passes.

George Saville – 5

Worked hard in the middle of the park and looked the most likely to create something.

Stephen Walker – 5

Had a tough night but showed plenty of willingness to chase balls down and get stuck in.

Ashley Fletcher – 6

Had one decent chance in the first half which Jack Butland did well to save. Made up for it with a good header in the second half.

Substitutes

Rudy Gestede – 7

Added a real physical presence after his introduction as he held up play and linked up with Ashley Fletcher.

Lewis Wing – 8

A positive presence in midfield as he looked forward every time he got the ball. Scored a stunning goal to give the hosts the lead.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Deputised at right-back in the second half and did a decent job.