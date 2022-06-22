EFL player on West Ham’s radar amid recent Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs reports

Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones has been linked with West Ham United today.

As per The Athletic, the Hammers are more than familiar with the 22-year-old, who is firmly on their radar.

This latest update comes after Jones was recently linked to sides in the Premier League’s top six.

According to 90min earlier this week, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have been tracking the 22-year-old.

Impressive campaign

Jones impressed at Middlesbrough last campaign, excelling as a right-wing-back under Chris Wilder.

In total, the 22-year-old appeared 47 times for Boro in 2021/22, which included 42 Championship appearances.

In those matches, Jones scored one goal and registered a more than respectable nine assists.

Despite recent transfer interest, recent comments from the player suggest that he is more than happy where he is for now.

In a recent interview with Ur Fresh TV, Jones said: “I know in myself that there is a lot more to come and hearing praise just motivates me to go harder.”

“It’s always nice to hear praise, but when people say to me, ‘you should be in the Premier League’ and ‘you should leave Middlesbrough’, I’m like, ‘No, I really enjoy it here’. I’m improving here every day.

“That’s what I train hard for, to improve and work hard on my weaknesses.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear that Isaiah Jones is on the radar of West Ham United.

Although, perhaps it should not come as a big surprise given the success and links West Ham have had with and to the EFL in recent times.

Whilst he may be on their radar, though, this is hardly a solid transfer link of any sorts.

Indeed, perhaps this is one for West Ham to re-visit further down the line, after the player establishes himself in the second-tier for a second season in a row.