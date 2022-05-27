Middlesbrough player nears completing European move

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic is set to complete a move to SSV Jahn Regensburg in Germany’s second tier, the Championship club have published.

The 28-year-old, who will depart the Riverside Stadium playing just nine times in two-and-a-half years with the Teesside outfit, spent the second half of the season on loan at FC Ingolstadt 04 in 2. Bundesliga, conceding 17 goals in nine league appearances, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

During the first half of the season, whilst still at Boro, he was confined to 0 first-team appearances, with his single game of action coming with the club’s U23s in Premier League 2.

Stojanovic arrived at the Championship club in January 2020, penning down a three-and-a-half-year deal when he signed from St Gallen under former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Still possessing a year left on his current deal with the Teesside outfit, it appears that his future is away from the English club.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Stojanovic will be departing the club this summer, in what is expected to be a move that benefits all parties.

Boro appear to be looking to bolster their goalkeeping department, and early deals to remove players from the squad who are unlikely to play a part can only be a good thing at this stage.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to kick on next year and challenge for promotion, therefore, there is a lot of emphasis on how they recruit this summer.

Stojanovic now has the opportunity to kick on at a permanent destination where he will be competing to feature regularly, something he never really had at Boro.