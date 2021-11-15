Middlesbrough player makes transfer admission

Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks has told Teesside Live that he is really enjoying his time at the club so far after joining them in the summer.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Riverside Stadium during the last transfer window from Rotherham United and has quickly settled into life in the North East.

Seen as something of a utility man, Crooks has already been utilised in a number of different roles this term and has already begun to repay the faith that has been shown in him by the club, scoring three and assisting one in his first 16 Sky Bet Championship outings.

Now the former Glasgow Rangers man has admitted that he is very happy with how the move has gone so far:

“I’ve really enjoyed it here. I’m enjoying my football too.

“I’ve recently moved up to the area as well, so things are starting to come into place for me with my personal life.

“I think for me, it was an obvious thing to do because I want to be with my family as much as I can be when I’m not on the pitch.”

Crooks was one of Neil Warnock’s key summer signings and will now be seeking to make an impact under the club’s new boss Chris Wilder, after the former Sheffield United man took over the reins recently.

Wilder’s first game in charge of Boro comes next weekend against Millwall at home on Saturday.

The Verdict

It will be good for Middlesbrough to hear that Crooks has really settled into life at the club and in the city, as it shows that they have really looked to cover all bases with his signing.

He has already shown that he can be an effective option for his new side at Championship level and will now be seeking to make an impact under Wilder.

Where he will be played in the new manager’s system remains to be seen as he could theoretically play in a more advanced or much deeper role.

He certainly offers a great degree of versatility as a player and that is something which continues to serve him well.